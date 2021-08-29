R$ 500 thousand prize goes to Paraíba bet

The prize of R$ 500 thousand from the Federal lottery contest 5592 went to a ticket from João Pessoa, in Paraíba, which was drawn on this Saturday, August 28th. Four other bets were also awarded with the remaining main amounts.

Result of Federal Lottery 5592

Check out the numbers of the five Federal Lottery 5592 tickets:

Destiny Ticket Lottery Unit City/State Premium Value (BRL) 1st 044183 LEADER LOTTERY HOUSE JOAO PESSOA/PB BRL 500,000.00 2nd 091219 MIX LOTTERIES CABO FRIO/RJ BRL 27,000.00 3rd 066463 NOVA TANABI LOTTERY TANABI/SP BRL 24,000.00 4th 017672 LOTTERIES EASY LUCK SALVADOR BA BRL 19,000 5th 084923 NANDO LOTTERIES UBERABA/MG BRL 18,329.00

How to receive the award?

Federal 5592 lottery prizes can be redeemed at Caixa branches by presenting the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than R$1,903.98 another option is to redeem at lottery outlets.

The deadline for receiving the amount is up to 90 calendar days from the date of the draw. If the bettor does not withdraw the prize, the amount will be transferred to the National Treasury for application in the FIES (Finance for Financing Students in Higher Education).

next draw

The drawing for the Federal lottery contest 5593 is scheduled for Wednesday, September 1st, starting at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time). Players are able to buy the contest ticket until at 6 pm on the day of the draw at lottery outlets or with street vendors.