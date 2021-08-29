Randon Companies Announce Method Discovery for Large-Scale Niobium Nanoparticle Production | Portal Leouve

At the forefront of research and projects involving innovation, with a focus on new technologies and sustainable initiatives, Randon Companies, especially Fras-le and the Randon Technological Center – CTR, take another step towards the future and present their most recent solution. It is the discovery of a new method for obtaining niobium nanoparticles on a large scale. The innovation is unprecedented in the world market and comes with the purpose of generating new opportunities for different sectors of the manufacturing industry.

Based on a scientific study carried out by the Randon Technological Center – CTR and by the Hercílio Randon Institute – IHR, the process for obtaining the nanoparticle is ready to be applied. The solution enhances the characteristics of other materials, providing greater durability, mechanical resistance and significantly altering their physicochemical properties. In addition, it uses environmentally friendly methods, contributing to a sustainable process.

“After the completion of intense technical studies and experiments, the applicability of this innovation is now known by the market. It is a national technology, with a patent required by Fras-le and with potential for application on a global scale”, highlights the executive vice president and COO of Randon Companies and CEO of Fras-le, Sérgio L. Carvalho.

To expand research and expand the applications of this new technology, a new unit will be created by Randon Companies, with its own structure, teams and resources. Initially, the application in the automotive industry is foreseen, being able to be extended to other industrial segments.

“We are proud and satisfied with the work carried out in an unprecedented way by our teams. This innovation proves the importance of continuing to invest in research and development, a move that we are making strategically at Randon Companies. Furthermore, the solution is in line with our focus on ESG and our concern to follow the business in a sustainable way. We are celebrating a new phase for the national and international industry”, reinforces the CEO of Randon Companies, Daniel Randon.

About Randon Companies

With over 70 years of history, Randon Companies have achieved a global presence and leadership in the semi-trailers, railway cars, auto parts and services sectors. The organization is headquartered in the city of Caxias do Sul (RS), has 27 industrial units and is present in over 100 countries, always prioritizing proximity and trust with its audiences, valuing people and profiting with sustainability.

The company’s purpose is to connect people and wealth, generating prosperity and it does this through the companies Randon Implementos, Fras-le, Castertech, Suspensys, Master, JOST Brasil, CTR – Randon Technological Center, Randon Ventures, Conexo, Randon Tech Solutions – RTS Industry, Randon Consórcios, Randon Corretora de Seguros and Banco Randon. Randon Companies are also involved in social transformation with initiatives carried out by Instituto Elisabetha Randon and encourage scientific research and the search for new technological solutions through support to Instituto Hercílio Randon.

The company is part of Level 1 of Corporate Governance at B3, ranking among the largest private Brazilian companies. Learn more at: www.randon.com.br.