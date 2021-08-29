Rayssa Leal shines and wins the first stage of the World Skate League

Silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Rayssa Leal won the opening stage of the 2021 season of the World Skate Street League (SLS), which took place in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, today (28).

Current SLS world champion, Pâmela Rosa also performed well in the final and secured fourth place.

Rayssa Leal

The Brazilian skater crashed in her first maneuver, but didn’t give up on the comeback. After getting up, Rayssa Leal fitted a good sequence of moves and got the second highest score of the first round, with 4.5.

Abusing style and exploring the handrail well, Rayssa Leal got a streak of good grades in the second round: 5.7, 6.6 and 5.9 – and one discard -, ensuring herself among the top four, in the lead. So she got two opportunities to raise her grades.

In the first, Rayssa Leal missed the maneuver and zeroed, falling to second place. In the second, the skater hit again a great maneuver on the handrail, and, with the note 8.5 – the highest of the day -, she surpassed the Japanese Funa Nakayama, bronze medalist in the Olympic Games and secured the title.

pink pamela

Pamela Rosa started her lap well, hitting two maneuvers and imposing a maddening pace. In the sequence, however, the athlete fell twice and ended her first 45 seconds with the note 2.4, which gave her the seventh place

In the second round, with four attempts at maneuvers, Pamela Rosa ignored the pressure for the first low note and hit a beautiful sequence of maneuvers, with notes 5.6, 6.2, 4.6 – and a discard – to guarantee a place in the top four, in fourth, with two chances to raise the grade

In the final lap, Pamela Rosa missed both attempts and remained in fourth place.

way to the final

Rayssa Leal advanced to the final in second place, right behind Japan’s Funa Nakayama – bronze medalist in Tokyo – while Pamela Rosa qualified with the fifth best score.

The Brazilians Letícia Bufoni and Marina Gabriela did not get a place in the top eight and said goodbye to the competition in the semifinals.