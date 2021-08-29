Rayssa Leal turns in the last maneuver and is champion in the World Street League | skateboard

Rayssa Leal reached the final round of the Salt Lake City stage of the World Skate Street League in third. Overtaken minutes earlier by Dutch Roos Zwetsloot and Japanese Funa Nakayama, she needed a high note to change position. As if by magic, Fadinha managed a maneuver worthy of the cinema. The 8.5, the best score of the event, took Maranhão to first place. It is the second title in the career of 13-year-old Rayssa Leal, who scored 21.0 in the final.

Silver went to Funa Nakayama with 20.7. The bronze with Roos Zwetsloot with 19.6. The paulista Pâmela Rosa was fourth with 16.4. The other Brazilians, Letícia Bufoni and Marina Gabriela, failed to qualify for the final.

Rayssa Leal in the World Skate Street League (SLS) — Photo: Disclosure/SLS

Rayssa presents business card

Even with a fall in his first maneuver, Rayssa made one of the best laps in the opening round of the final, receiving 4.5 points. Maranhão was only behind the Olympic champion, the Japanese Momiji Nishiya, who made 4.9. Pamela, in turn, had only 2.4 points, ending the round in sixth place.

Rayssa Leal makes a good lap and gets 4.5

The maneuvers part came, and Pamela recovered with a 5.6. Shortly thereafter, it was Rayssa’s turn to step forward and take 5.7 of the judges, enough to maintain second place. Motivated, Fadinha got a 6.6 in her second maneuver. The note made the Brazilian jump to the lead. Pamela failed in her second maneuver, continuing in sixth.

Without getting down, Pamela got a 6.2 in the sequence, returning to the fight for the first places. Rayssa, on the other hand, got a 5.9 in the same round, keeping first, followed by the Dutch Roos Zwetsloot, who made her first failure only in her fourth maneuver. The error cost Roos dearly, who was passed by Funa Nakayama, who managed a 7.0 minutes later.

Pamela Rosa makes 2.4 on the lap of the final

emotion and twists at the end

The results took Rayssa (first place) and Pamela (fourth) to the final two rounds, which would define the champion. After failures by Pamela Rosa and Roos Zwetsloot, Funa Nakayama managed a 6.6, jumping to first place. Rayssa, in turn, missed her first maneuver, which left her in second position.

Funa Nakayama receives 6.6 in the penultimate maneuver and passes Rayssa in the lead

The final round came, and Pamela failed once more, ending the competition in fourth place. Roos flew to a 7.2, throwing Rayssa into third. That left Fadinha’s last maneuver, which was for everything or nothing. And as if by magic, Rayssa did a beautiful maneuver of 8.5, taking the title.