Rayssa Leal wins Salt Lake City stage of World Skate – Sports

Rayssa Leal, a highlight of Team Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics, continues to be a reference in skateboarding despite her young age. This Saturday (28), she was crowned champion in the Salt Lake City stage of the World Skate Street League. With dramatic tones, confirmation of the title came only in the last maneuver, achieving a sensational 8.5 to finish with the trophy.

“Thank you for everything, I love you all. Bora, Brazil”, shouted the Brazilian after the victory in Salt Lake City. There were several Brazilian flags scattered around the competition venue and the fans strongly supported their compatriots during the dispute.

Last to appear during the finals of the day, Fadinha do Skate saw the opponents take the top of the table before entering the track. Needing an 8.3 to pass Japan’s Funa Nakayama, Rayssa did so well that she hit the goal and received an 8.5 from the judges of the competition.

The maneuver was so spectacular that, even before the judges’ score was released, Rayssa was already celebrating with her team, certain that she did what was necessary to reach the top of the podium.

Another Brazilian who also disputed the trophy, Pâmela Rosa finished in sixth place, with 16.4 points.

Check out the standings for the Salt Lake City stage final:

Rayssa Leal (BRA) – 21.0

Funa Nakayama (JAP) – 20.7

Roos Zwetsloot (HOL) – 19.6

Pink Pamela (BRA) – 16.4

Keet Oldenbeuving (HOL) – 12.5

Mariah Duran (USA) – 12.3

Momiji Nishiya (JAP) – 10.6

Candy Jacobs (HOL) – 6.9