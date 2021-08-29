Rayssa Leal wins the Salt Lake City stage of the World Skate Street – Sports

Rayssa Leal won the stage of Salt Lake City of skate street world in this Saturday. with a note 8.5 in the last maneuver, the Brazilian beat the Japanese Funa Nakayama and the Dutch Zwetsloot Roos and took the first position.

At just 13 years old, Rayssa has won the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympic Games and had great support from the Brazilian fans at the competition venue. It is the second time she has won an SLS stage. Another Brazilian in the final, Pâmela Rosa finished in fourth place, totaling 16.4.

Rayssa Leal scored a total of 21 points, three tenths higher than Funa Nakayama, a bronze medalist in Tokyo. Dutch Roos Zwetsloot, who was fifth in the Japanese capital, achieved a score of 19.6 and even dreamed of second place.

Before starting the last round of maneuvers, Rayssa occupies the second position, only behind the Japanese. Pamela Rosa was the first to try, but she ended up failing to put her hands on the ground for support and ended up off the podium. Next, Roos did a great move, with a 7.2 mark which left her in second position momentarily and pushed Rayssa into third place.

Then, it was Funa Nakayama’s turn. The Japanese led, but still had the risk of losing first place. She did not complete her maneuver, fell and needed to root for a low note from the skateboarder from Maranhão. But Rayssa went further. With a beautiful maneuver, he added the highest score of the stage and jumped to the top, winning the trophy for the stage in the capital of Utah.

“Thank you for everything, I love you all. Come on, Brazil”, shouted the Brazilian after the victory in Salt Lake City. There were several Brazilian flags scattered around the competition venue and the fans strongly supported their compatriots during the dispute.

MASCULINE

In the men’s competition, the best Brazilian was Kelvin Hoefler, who finished in fourth place. He scored 23.6 points. Who won the stage was Gustavo Ribeiro, from Portugal, who did 27.6. In the last maneuver, he got the best score of the day, with a 9.4. In second, North American Nyjah Huston (27.2) finished. In third, completing the podium, was Alex Midler (25.4). Brazilians Felipe Gustavo and Filipe Mota also reached the final, but did not make it to the two decisive rounds. Gustavo finished fifth, while Mota was seventh.