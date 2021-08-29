Rayssa Leal wins the Salt Lake City stage of the World Skate Street

Rayssa Leal won the Salt Lake City stage of the World Skate Street World Championship this Saturday. With an 8.5 mark in the last maneuver, the Brazilian surpassed the Japanese Funa Nakayama and the Dutch Roos Zwetsloot and took the first position.

At just 13 years old, Rayssa has won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games and had great support from the Brazilian fans at the competition venue. It is the second time she has won an SLS stage. Another Brazilian in the final, Pâmela Rosa finished in fourth place, totaling 16.4.

Rayssa Leal scored a total of 21 points, three tenths higher than Funa Nakayama, a bronze medalist in Tokyo. Dutch Roos Zwetsloot, who was fifth in the Japanese capital, achieved a score of 19.6 and even dreamed of second place.

“Thank you for everything, I love you all. Bora, Brazil”, shouted the Brazilian after the victory in Salt Lake City. There were several Brazilian flags scattered around the competition venue and the fans strongly supported their compatriots during the dispute.

