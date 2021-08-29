Real Madrid makes new offer and gives PSG ultimatum by Kylian Mbappé

The novel about the future of Kylian Mbappé has an end date. According to the Spanish presenter Josep Pedrerol, from the show ‘El Chiriguito’, the meringues gave an ultimatum this Saturday (28) for Paris Saint-Germain to answer whether or not to sell the striker.

The last proposal made by Real was 170 million euros, the equivalent of more than R$ 1 billion to convince the Parisian club to release Mbappé. According to the Spanish vehicle, the merengues leaders will wait until next Monday (30) for the response from the French, otherwise they will officially give up the negotiation.

The European transfer window closes on Tuesday (30). Therefore, the Spaniards use all weapons to pressure the PSG and close the transaction as soon as possible.

Mbappé has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 2022, but has not expanded his relationship with the club. In this way, he is free to sign a pre-agreement with any other team from January of next year, leaving the French team definitively in the European summer.

Despite the possibility of closing with one of the great players of today’s world football at no cost next season, Real is looking for a deal to have the player still in 2021/22. While the telenovela does not reach the final chapter, Mbappé continues training with the group under the command of Mauricio Pochettino and will enter the field for Ligue 1 this Sunday (28).