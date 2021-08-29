Real Madrid sends PSG ultimatum to sign Mbappé | Sport

Kylian Mbappé AFP

Published 08/28/2021 6:08 PM

Madrid – Real Madrid got tired of waiting and launched an ultimatum to Paris Saint-Germain. According to “Le Parisien”, the meringues should only agree to negotiate Mbappé’s transfer until this Sunday. The Spanish club sees with difficulty the continuity of the operation from Monday due to the athlete’s presentation to the French team.

However, the newspaper claims that Real Madrid are playing with their cards to put pressure on PSG and speed up the negotiation. The transfer window closes on the 31st of August, while France takes the field on the 1st of September to face Bosnia.