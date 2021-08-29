Recovered from Covid-19 show sequelae one year after infection, study says

An understanding of the clinical aspects of Covid-19 is still under construction by the global medical community. The disease can cause a range of symptoms that can range from breathing difficulties to neurological and emotional impacts. Researchers around the world seek to clarify the mechanisms of the disease and the different short- and long-term effects.

A study published in the scientific journal The Lancet this Saturday (28) brings together results from a wide analysis of people recovered from the disease. The survey reveals that a year after the infection, patients still had problems with mobility, pain or discomfort, in addition to anxiety or depression.

To arrive at the results, researchers followed up 1,276 people who had the disease and were discharged from Jin Yin-tan Hospital in Wuhan, China, between January 7 and May 29, 2020.

According to the analysis, 68% of patients still had at least one symptom from Covid-19 after six months. After a year, the rate dropped to 49%. The researchers found that shortness of breath (dyspnea) was present in 26% of reports at six months and showed a slight increase to 30% of patients after one year.

Regarding emotional impacts, the study revealed that after 12 months 26% of those recovered still had anxiety or depression, the rate was slightly higher than the 23% recorded in the six-month assessment.

The study revealed that women were more likely than men to have sequelae such as fatigue or muscle weakness, in addition to anxiety or depression.

Most individuals had a good physical and functional recovery during the one-year follow-up, returning to work and routine activities. However, according to the study, the health status of those recovered was still not as good as that of the population that did not have Covid-19, used in the research as a comparison.