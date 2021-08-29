Red Bull Bragantino vs Atlético-MG. Where to watch, likely teams and embezzlements

Red Bull Bragantino and Atlético-MG face off this Sunday, August 29, at 8:30 pm, at the Nabi Abi Chedid Stadium, in Bragança Paulista, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The duel is between teams that are in the G4 of the national competition. Galo leads with 38 points, while Massa Bruta has 31 points, in fourth place.

Coach Cuca may have Diego Costa’s debut at Atlético-MG. The striker, who is regaining fitness, should at least be on the bench in Bragança.

In Maurício Barbieri’s team, defensive midfielder Raul, with a ligament injury in his right knee, and midfielder Lucas Evangelista, injured in the adductor muscle of his right thigh, are certain embezzlements. Defender Léo Ortiz, who recovered from COVID-19, is available and can start playing.

The coach from Alvinegro will take advantage of the slack that the team will have due to the World Cup qualifiers to give the squad a break for the great sequence of games.

DEPARTURE DATA SHEET

​

RED BULL BRAGANTINO X ATHLETIC-MG

Date: August 29, 2021

Time: 8:30 pm (from Brasília)

Location: Nabi Abi Chedid, Bragança Paulista (SP)

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (SC) and Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ)

VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ)

Where to Watch: SportTV and Premiere

Where to go: Real Time BID! (in partnership with Voz do Esporte), Itatiaia FM and Super FM

RED BULL BRAGANTINO (Technician: Maurício Barbieri)



Cleiton; Aderlan, Léo Ortiz, Fabrício Bruno and Edimar; Jadsom Silva, Eric Ramires and Praxedes; Arthur, Cuello and Ytalo.

Embezzlement: Raul and Lucas Evangelistas (injured)

ATHLETIC-MG (Technician: Cuca)

​

Everson; Mariano (Guga), Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Tchê Tchê, Matías Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Savarino, Vargas and Hulk.

Embezzlement: Jair (injured)