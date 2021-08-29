Red Bull says he is still looking for a place for Albon in F1

Christian Horner looks for alternatives to get Alexander Albon back in F1 (Photo: Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Red Bull took the lead by announcing Sergio Pérez’s contract renewal for 2022. The Mexican will continue to partner with Max Verstappen in Formula 1, especially in a year that will bring innovative technical regulation and a new generation of cars. However, the brand of energy drinks is still looking for a place to replace Alexander Albon, current reserve pilot of the Taurus, and who currently runs in the DTM with the colors of AlphaTauri — he already won his first victory last week.

Albon entered Formula 1 in 2019 for Toro Rosso. After 12 races, he was promoted to the starting position of Red Bull, replacing Pierre Gasly and ending the season in eighth place. Kept for 2020, it disappointed by the pace well below teammate Verstappen and was removed to make way for Pérez in 2021. But for Christian Horner, head of the Taureans, even though the Thai does not have a place in the first team, there is the possibility of looking for another way to Albon.

“Alex is still a crucial part of the team,” Horner said in an interview with British magazine Autosport. “He plays an important role.”

Alexander Albon, who is Red Bull’s F1 reserve driver, won for the first time in the DTM last week (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

“We are checking if there are options in Formula 1 for next year. But if there is no place available, Albon will play the same role he is playing for us this year. [como piloto reserva],” he added.

But the free places in F1 are few. With the main team already closed, the only free pass for the pilot would be AlphaTauri — which, in turn, looks like it should continue with Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda. Without a place to call his own, and even with Horner emphasizing that he would continue to sit on Red Bull’s bench, other opportunities could arise, such as Indy.

Recently, the pilot was on the historic Indianapolis circuit and visited Dale Coyne. After the walk through the paddock, Albon commented how the neighboring category could very well be a path: “I want to see what’s there. My goal is Formula 1, but there is never 100% certainty on that, so I need to have a plan B or C, see what’s out there. I’ve always been interesting at Indy. We see it growing now, especially with the audience going up.”

