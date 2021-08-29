Reduction of ICMS on fuel opens new flights to Maranhão

Airbus A320 Can





The Government of Maranhão, through the Secretary of State for Tourism (SETUR), has been carrying out, since 2020, rounds of negotiations with airlines to recover and implement new flights to the state. During this week, new routes connecting São Luís to Teresina and Fortaleza, operated by Latam, and Barreirinhas, operated by VoePass, were already announced.

LATAM flights are on sale, starting on October 31st. VoePass, formerly Passaredo, should start flying in December 2021, the date the Barreirinhas airport is scheduled to open.

Due to administrative resolution 17/20, which simplified and reduced the tax burden on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) that focuses on aviation kerosene (QAV), the Secretary of State for Tourism, Catulé Junior, believes that this measure there will be an increase in economic activity.

“The Government of Maranhão drastically reduced the taxation on fuel, which represents 1/3 of the costs of airlines. With this, we have already observed an increase in economic movement through the strengthening of the entire productive chain of tourism with the increase in the offer of flights and the possibility of visits to our state”, explained Catulé.





Tax burden reduction

The resolution provides for the reduction of ICMS rates for airlines that operate or will start operating at airports located in Maranhão, which previously paid 27%, to 9% and 7%.

A 9% tax will be paid to a company that implements or maintains an operation at an airport in Maranhão, with at least two new (national) routes to be maintained, without withdrawing a previous operation.

The lowest ICMS range of 7% will be for companies that operate in at least 2 airports above 2 new interstate flight routes, without having to withdraw from the previous operation.

Information from the Government of Maranhão

Read more:



