Referee reports offenses and says he was slapped by Maicon

The referee Ricardo Marques Ribeiro reported in summary the reasons why he expelled the defensive midfielder Maicon, from Grêmio, in the match that ended with a score of 1 to 0 for Corinthians, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. According to him, the midfielder made a series of offenses and even hit him with a “slap on the arm”.

The match document, present on the official CBF website, contains Ricardo Marques’ report on the moment of expulsion.

“At 34 minutes of the second half I sent off athlete number eight, Mr. Maicon Thiago Pereira, from the Grêmio team, with a direct red card, for uttering the following words in a rude, insulting and disrespectful way: it wasn’t a foul…, go take no c…, whistle this p… right, you m…, writes the referee.

After receiving the red, according to the account, Maicon went towards the referee and hit him with a “slap on the arm”.

Also according to the summary, even after being restrained by teammates, Maicon continued to fire profanity at the referee of the match. Ricardo Marques Ribeiro made a point of stressing that he felt offended by the player’s words.

Maicon complained about the foul that originated Jô’s goal, in the second half of the game. It was exactly the feat that set the score.

After the match, coach Luiz Felipe Scolari complained a lot about the referee and even released a statistic about Grêmio’s use in matches whistled by him.