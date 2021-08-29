Renault Duster Doing Bad in Crash Test: Automaker Disputes – Prism

Latin NCAP today released the first crash test results today after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. As a result, the second generation Renault Duster launched at the beginning of last year did very poorly in the assessment.

According to the agency after four crash tests following the current protocol, Duster zeroed in the test. The Renault model achieved 29.47% in Adult Occupant Protection, 22.93% in Child Occupant Protection, 50.79% in Protection of Pedestrians and Vulnerable Road Users and 34.88% in Safety Assistance Systems.

All Crossover versions have two airbags in addition to traction and stability control. Although Duster is a global model and offers additional protections in other markets such as Europe, the base used for the model in Latin America is different and does not offer the same protection according to Latin NCAP.

In the frontal crash at 64 km/h, the platform satisfactorily absorbed the impact, but the dolls representing the children in the back seat suffered head damage.

Throughout the evaluation, the test also showed problems in the door structure as well as fuel leakage after a side impact test carried out at 50km/h.

“In the potential scenario of a regulatory test under the UN95 standard, the model would fail due to the opening of the door. The Whiplash test showed insufficient protection for the neck. Child occupant protection scored low when the heads of the two dummies came into contact with the vehicle interior. Likewise, the vehicle does not offer permanent marking of the airbag disconnection notice for the passenger. The installation of Child Restraint Systems (SRI) also scored low. Pedestrian protection is acceptable,” says the Latin NCAP statement released in the country by Proteste, a consumer association.

Renault contests evaluation

The Duster vehicle, which had its test released in August 2021, is exactly the same in terms of active and passive safety content as the vehicle that got four stars in adult protection and three stars in child protection, in test. carried out by the same institution in 2019.

• In 2020 Latin NCAP changed the testing protocols and, as a result, the results are different.

• It is important to stress that the Renault Duster strictly complies with the regulations in the countries where it is sold, exceeding them in some aspects. The model features various safety equipment such as ESP, blind spot alert, Multiview camera, ramp start assistant, among others, which are not required by law.

• Renault believes that, just as there has been a great evolution in vehicle safety in recent years, the topic will continue to evolve and Renault will continue to offer products with a high level of safety.