Result of Timemania 1682 today, 28/08; prize is BRL 20.7 million – Country

In the 1682 contest, Timemania raffled off a value of R$ 20.7 million. The draw was held by Caixa Econômica Federal today Saturday, 28/08. To participate, the minimum amount is R$3.00.

TIMEMANIA CONTEST RESULT 1682

39 – 76 – 62 – 77 – 25 – 48 – 07

Team of the Heart: Bragantino/SP

How to play at Timemania?

To participate, you must choose ten numbers and a Heart Team. In each contest, seven numbers and a Heart Team are drawn. With three to seven hits, or the hit of a Heart Team, you win.

You still have the option to choose Surpresinha (when the system chooses the numbers for you) and/or Stubborn (when you keep the same game for 2 or 4 consecutive contests).

How to bet on the Internet?

To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:

Be over 18 years old;

Have a CPF;

Have an email;

Have a credit card with the main brands.

To register, follow the steps below:

Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br

Inform your personal data;

Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;

Complete the filling.

How to follow the contest live?

You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.