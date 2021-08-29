Results of Quina contest 5644 today, Saturday (8/28/21)

From 8 pm (Brasilia time) onwards, the dozens of Quina’s result today, contest 5644. If a player can guess all the numbers for this Saturday, August 28th, he can win the prize of BRL 3.1 million.

Today’s Quina Result

So check out Quina’s result numbers: 29-42-58-66-78.

Quina Winners

The bettors who match between two and five dozen of the result of today’s Quina contest 5644 can win prizes. If there is more than one winner in each lane, the amount will be divided equally between the parties.

Until when can you receive Quina’s award?

The redemption period for the amount is 90 calendar days from the draw. At Caixa branches, players can redeem the amount by presenting their RG and CPF and values ​​of up to R$1,903.98 can also be withdrawn at lottery outlets. Online betting prizes, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of value to a Mercado Pago account.

What is the chance of getting Quina’s result right?

The probability of hitting the Quina’s result of today with a simple bet is from one in more than 24 million. With a game of 15 tens (maximum allowed), this chance increases to one in about eight thousand. In the other ranges, the probability is one in: 64.1 thousand for four numbers, 866 for three numbers and 36 for two numbers.

