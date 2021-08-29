Results of the Federal Lottery Contest 5592 today, Saturday, August 28 (08/28)

O result gives Federal lottery Contest 5590 was released this evening, Saturday, August 21 (08/21). The tickets were drawn by Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) around 7 pm and you can check the table below.

The numbers drawn were:

1st draw: 05331 – Prize of BRL 500,000.00

2nd drawing: 55160 – Prize of BRL 27,000.00

3rd draw: 98595 – Prize of BRL 24,000.00

4th draw: 20520 – Prize of BRL 19,000.00

5th draw: 05386 – Premium of BRL 18,329.00

How to play the Federal Lottery

With the Federal Lottery there are several chances to hit the main prize, or still win by hitting one of the five main prizes; the thousand, the hundred and the ten of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes; Tickets whose numbers contain the final ten identical to one of the previous 3 (three) dozen or the 3 (three) subsequent tenth of the number drawn for the 1st prize, except for those awarded by the previous and subsequent approximation or the unit of the first award.

The draws are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with main prizes of R$350 thousand and R$700 thousand, respectively.

Receipt of Federal Lottery prizes

You can receive your prize at any accredited lottery outlet or at Caixa branches. If the net premium exceeds R$1,332.78 (gross of R$1,903.98), payment can only be made at Caixa’s branches. Amounts equal to or above R$10,000.00 are paid after 2 days of presentation at Caixa’s branch. Bets can also be placed through the Online Lotteries Portal

Past Federal Lottery Results



The result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5589 on Wednesday, August 18 (18/08). Check out the winning tickets:

1st draw – 01323 – Prize of BRL 500,000.00

2nd drawing – 14278 – Prize of BRL 27,000.00

3rd draw – 00268 – Prize of BRL 24,000.00

4th draw – 99367 – Prize of BRL 19,000.00

5th drawing – 16400 – Premium of BRL 18,329.00

The result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5588 on Saturday, August 14 (08/14). Check out the winning tickets:

1st draw – 47071 – Prize of BRL 1,350,000.00

2nd drawing – 10682 – Prize of BRL 15,500.00

3rd draw – 24044 – Prize of BRL 14,000.00

4th draw – 78909 – Prize of BRL 13,000.00

5th drawing – 61526 – Premium of BRL 12,227.00

The result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5587 on Wednesday, August 11 (11/08). Check out the winning tickets:

1st draw – 75038 – Prize of BRL 500 thousand

2nd drawing – 55175 – Prize of BRL 27 thousand

3rd draw – 03489 – Prize of BRL 24 thousand

4th draw – 32883 – Prize of BRL 19 thousand

5th drawing – 01249 – Prize of BRL 18 thousand

