Rger Guedes rated by Sylvinho and coach values ​​desire to wear the Corinthians shirt

Corinthians announced its third reinforcement for the season last Friday, when it made official the arrival of Róger Guedes. Eagerly awaited by the fans, the athlete was evaluated by coach Sylvinho.

Like Giuliano and Renato Augusto, the striker arrives with a period of inactivity, although this is shorter than the number 8. Despite this, Sylvinho was happy with the arrival of Roger, spoke about the week of evaluations for the which the athlete will pass and valued his desire to wear the alvinegra shirt.

“He’s an extremely capable athlete, an athlete who is coming to further qualify our group, he’s already helping us in this next stage that we have, we’re almost turning the first round, there’s a game to go. We will evaluate him during the week, his construction, he is an athlete who has a certain inactivity, but is very healthy. He is a young athlete and we will be working with all departments. The athlete has shown a lot of desire, a lot of desire to wear the Corinthians shirt and that is very good. This group has received these athletes who are arriving with great joy and qualifying the group,” said the coach at a press conference at the end of Corinthians’ victory over Grêmio.

With a newly arrived reinforcement, Corinthians can see its roster grow even more in the coming days. That’s because midfielder William is close to hitting his return to the club: the My Timon found that the board awaits new steps this Sunday.

