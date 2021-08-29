Ricardo Nunes establishes ‘vaccine passport’ for events with more than 500 people in SP from September 1st | São Paulo

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), published this Saturday (28), in the Official Gazette, a decree establishing the so-called “vaccine passport” for all events in the city that have more than 500 people from September 1st.

According to the decree, the requirement of mandatory presentation of proof of vaccination against Covid-19 will be valid for concerts, fairs, conferences and games, where the participant will have to present physical or virtual proof of at least one dose of vaccination against Covid-19.

“The establishments and services belonging to the event sector, such as concerts, fairs, conferences and games, with an audience of over 500 people, must, from September 1, 2021, request the public to access the event site , proof of vaccination of the citizen against COVID-19, which will be authenticated by the Vaccine Passport provided for in article 1 of this decree. (…) At the very least, proof of the first dose of the vaccine will be required”, said the text of the decree.

The presentation of proof of vaccination for entry into commercial establishments such as bars, restaurants and shopping malls was left out of the decree and was postponed by the City of São Paulo. G1 published this Friday (27) .

Establishments that do not comply with the requirements of the decree of this Saturday (28) and other protocols established by the Sanitary Surveillance will be subject to the penalties provided for in Decree No. 59,298, of March 23, 2020, which establishes a fine and even an interdiction of the location.

According to the Municipality of São Paulo, participants of the events will be able to present the “vaccine passport” through a QR Code, available in the E-saúde app (learn how to download it here), from the Municipal Health Department, or physical proof of immunization.

In a note sent to the G1 this Friday (27), the State Department of Health said that it already offers proof of vaccination, in print and digital format, also through the Poupatempo Digital application.

“Both formats are available to anyone immunized. The municipality is responsible for recording the doses of vaccines against COVID-19 applied to the local population and has access to this information on the state platform Vacivida”, says the folder.

According to the government of SP, the Poupatempo Digital application gathers the vaccination data of the citizens of the 645 municipalities in the state of São Paulo for proof of immunization against Covid-19 (learn how to download it here).

This Friday, the city of Rio de Janeiro also announced that cariocas and tourists will have to prove that they have been vaccinated in order to enter places of collective use in the city from September 1st.

On Monday (23), Nunes announced that the receipt would be mandatory for all bars, restaurants and malls in the city, which generated a negative reaction from the sector.

Shortly after, on the same day, the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, stated that the passport would be optional for these sectors. Aparecido made the reservation that only restaurants with events and shopping mall theaters, for example, would be required to provide proof.

It was not clear, therefore, the exact rules that should be followed. According to municipal management, the municipal Sanitary Surveillance would publish the standard to regulate the matter between Thursday (25) and Friday (27).

Nunes also stated that a fine will be applied in case of non-compliance with the measure, but the amount was not informed.

“The main concept is that establishments will only be able to accept people who are vaccinated [contra a Covid-19]. This is the passport. If the establishment has people without vaccine, and this is observed by the Health Surveillance, he will suffer a fine.”, said the mayor on Monday.

Since last Tuesday (17th), the state has extinguished the quarantine rules and there are no restrictions on the public or opening hours for commerce and services. Only use of the mask is still mandatory and there is a recommendation to avoid agglomerations.

Last weekend, there was an agglomeration of people without masks and crowded bars in the capital.

Associations point out lack of dialogue

To G1, the National Association of Restaurants (ANR) said on Monday that it is concerned about the decision to demand the passport. The organization, which represents large food chains, said there was still no dialogue with the sector before the measure was proposed.

“The ANR understands that any decision that may impact the sector must be preceded by dialogue with the authorities. Bars and restaurants faced and are still facing the worst crisis in their history as a result of the pandemic. And in a moment of recovery, we see it with a lot concern demand from consumers of vaccine certificates,” says the text.

The statement also says that the association is in favor of vaccination and the use of masks, as well as measures to prevent the virus from spreading, but that “requiring vaccination certificates may make sense in countries where few have been vaccinated, but this one does not is the case of Brazil”.

The Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) in São Paulo states that the requirement can be an incentive to vaccination, but points out that the application can be an obstacle for customers.

“As an incentive to vaccination, the sector sees it as support. The only reservation and concern that the sector has is with the functionality of this application so that it is not an impediment or obstacle to the frequency of its users, customers, and also the concerned establishments. with the handling and use of this application,” stated director Rodrigo Goulart.

The Brazilian Association of Shopping Centers (Abrasce) said it is in “disagreement with the measure proposed by the City of São Paulo to demand the vaccination passport in shopping mall theaters, as announced by the secretary.”

“For the entity, the measure is considered extemporaneous, as it imposes severe costs and hinders access to a sector heavily impacted by Covid-19 and which already has strict sanitary operating protocols prepared by the consulting firm of the Hospital Sírio Libanês,” he said through of note.

The quarantine against the coronavirus was ended in the state of São Paulo by Governor João Doria (PSDB) on August 17, before the majority of the population is immunized with two doses of vaccine against Covid-19 and with better indicators of the pandemic , but still out of control. In addition, there is concern about the advance of the delta variant of the coronavirus in the country.

Bars, restaurants, gyms and cinemas no longer have time restrictions or number of people to operate. The exceptions are concerts, which are allowed, as long as they are seated, and sporting events with an audience, which are still prohibited. The use of a mask is mandatory.

The governor had stated that shows with standing audiences, crowds in stadiums and dance floors would remain prohibited until November 1st. But he backtracked by announcing that the match between Brazil and Argentina, on September 5th, will have release for 12,000 people as a “test event”.

