Richarlison gets angry after being prevented from taking a penalty by Everton – 08/28/2021

Everton beat Brighton 2-0 and maintained the good phase of the season, but the game was also marked by the discussion of striker Richarlison with his teammates at a time when the team had a penalty in their favor.

The disagreement began when the Brazilian decided to take the penalty, but his own teammates stopped him and took the ball out of his arms, handing it over to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the team’s official collector.

The attitude caught Richarlison by surprise, who kept looking at the team bench on the sidelines. However, coach Rafa Benítez said that the Brazilian had the wrong behavior, as Lewin is Everton’s main batsman.

The penalty was then taken by Calvert-Lewis, who managed to puff out goalkeeper Robert Sanchez’s net. The opening goal of the clash was scored in the first half with forward Demarai Gray.

Recently, the player defended the Brazilian team in two major events. The first was at Copa América, in which he was runner-up after losing to Argentina, while the second was at the Tokyo Olympics, in which he helped the country win Olympic gold.

The triumph keeps Everton in the top positions of the national tournament, as the team now has seven points conquered out of nine possible.