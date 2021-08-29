RJ has been among the 3 states with the most expensive liter of gasoline in the country for two weeks | Rio de Janeiro

In Rio de Janeiro, for those who drive – whether for leisure or work – it is difficult to fill their car’s fuel tank. And for at least two weeks, the state has been among the three federative units with the most expensive liter of regular gasoline in the country, with values ​​above R$ 7.

See the comparison with other states:

Rio Grande do Sul – R$7.21

Acre – BRL 7.13

RJ – BRL 7.06

The National Petroleum Agency (ANP) has been carrying out a weekly survey of fuel prices for 17 years. Looking at the historical series, it has never been as expensive to fill the tank as it is now.

According to the ANP, there are four months in a row that the value of regular gasoline rises at the pumps.

And this rise in prices is caused by a sum of factors:

the price of a barrel of oil is on the rise in the international market.

the dollar continues to appreciate against the real.

and it also has the burden of taxes.

The director of the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure says that a tax reform would be necessary, with the charging of an equal amount of ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) for all states. And that the solution to this problem that weighs so much in the pocket is far from over.

“And if you take the final price of gasoline at the pump, the average in Brazil, 40% is tax. What do I mean by that? When are you going to stop your car at the gas station, if you put a liter of gasoline, 40% it is imposed,” stated Adriano Pires.

“Does the fuel and electricity sector have to be taxed that much? Is it not necessary to review this tax division? Because the collection comes from various sectors of the economy. If one sector pays less, another has to pay more for balance the final collection. So, I think this discussion also deserved to be done,” added the expert.

Account does not close for app drivers

In Rio, depending on the time, it is difficult to find an app car available. The passenger has the cell phone in his hand waiting, waiting.

This is because many drivers have realized that, with the rise in fuel prices, they are practically paying to work.

Some are unavailable for most of the day. And there are already those who have given up on the profession.

“If today you don’t have your second job option, the income drops too much. It’s really worth having your second income. To run in the app, only for those who have CNG [gás natural veicular]”, said Leonardo Cordeiro, application driver.

And becoming an application driver became a way out of unemployment, which has broken records in recent years. It helps many families to supplement their income. But with so many increases in pumps, the situation could get even more difficult inside many people’s homes.