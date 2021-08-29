RMP: “It is almost impossible for Corinthians not to qualify for Libertadores” – 29/08/2021

Corinthians rocked in Brasileirão. This Saturday (28), Timão visited Grêmio and won 1-0, winning its third consecutive victory. The alvinegra team remained in the classification zone for the next edition of the Libertadores and has excited its fans – not only with the results on the field. The signings of Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Roger Guedes, in addition to the proposal to Willian, leave a high expectation for the future.

At Fim de Papo, a post-round live by UOL Esporte – with journalists Isabela Labate, Menon, Renato Maurício Prado and Rodolfo Rodrigues – the commentators analyzed the victory and the good phase of Corinthians. For them, the Parque São Jorge team underwent a major change of perspective in the season: from being a candidate for the fight against relegation, it is now firmly in the dispute for a spot at Libertadores.

“Corinthians are in a good moment, with the arrivals of Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes, who hasn’t played yet, but helps to raise the spirit of the team and the fans, and with the possibility of Willian. Corinthians will be able to aspire more with the arrival of Willian. He is already among the Libertadores qualifiers. I think it’s almost impossible for Corinthians not to qualify for the Libertadores,” said Renato.

The reinforcements gave a new face to the team, in Rodrigues’ view. “Corinthians completely changed level. It was a team that fought against relegation and did not see any expectations of improvement. Suddenly, Giuliano and Renato Augusto came. They won three straight games and is in the Libertadores classification zone. Corinthians is very firm. in this fight. The team had a huge gain with the reinforcements”, he observed.

For Renato, Corinthians can become one of the sensations in the rest of the championship. “With Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Willian, Corinthians is strong. But the difference in points for the former, to fight for the title, I find it difficult. But Corinthians is, above all, a hopeful guy. Corinthians it may become an attraction in this second round of the Brasileiro”, commented the columnist.

Rodrigues pointed out that Timão has everything to join the fight for titles soon. “For the football that has been playing, consistent, with a standard of play, it is different from the team that was beaten by Flamengo. It has a lot of chance of fighting for a better position. It won’t fight for the title, but for the team it has, it can enter in 2022 disputing cups, something unthinkable at the beginning of this season,” he said, citing the crimson-black victory by 3-1 at Neo Química Arena in the 14th round.

With the arrival of so many reinforcements, the question remains as to how Corinthians will be able to equate their expenses with the team’s payroll. It is noteworthy that the club has high debts and is going through a serious financial crisis, with delays in the payment of salaries for the professional cast and also for the base. Menon thinks the board is doing the right thing by investing in building a strong team.

“Corinthians have to deal with the debt, but they cannot abandon football under any circumstances. If the club follows Flamengo’s fiscal austerity, with no one from the base, it will become a technically medium-low team. must pay. He sent a lot of players away, reduced their payroll and really have to hire. Corinthians will improve a lot and I think it’s the ideal path,” he concluded.