RMP: “Renato Gaúcho is making a good team and Fla plays a lot of football” – 08/29/2021

In a night inspired by Gabigol, Flamengo was unaware of Santos and thrashed 4-0 at Vila Belmiro, this Saturday (28), by Brasileirão. The striker was the name of the match when he scored three goals and helped the team from Gávea to remain in the fight for the top positions in the table

At the End of Chat, post-round live of UOL Sport – with journalists Isabela Labate, Menon, Renato Maurício Prado and Rodolfo Rodrigues – commentators praised Flamengo’s performance and the team’s thirst for scoring goals, even when the match is already resolved.

“It was with Jorge Jesus that Flamengo became this team that is not content and recovered it with Renato Gaúcho. The first half was lukewarm and Fla was better than Santos. João Paulo made two monstrous defenses to conclusions from Gabigol. It was an exciting performance, especially in the second half. It’s increasingly difficult to say that Renato Gaucho is just a band animator. He’s making a good team and playing a lot of ball,” said Renato.

Rodrigues highlighted the Flamengo voluptuousness in the search for the goal and praised the coach’s work. “It’s a team that is always wanting more. You see Gabigol wanting to score, to increase their personal marks. Renato managed to recover the confidence of two super important players: Michael and Vitinho. Thiago Maia has started well and is deserving his place in the Diego’s place, since it’s yielding more than him,” he said.

For Renato, two players ask for passage in this Fla team. “When they join, Thiago Maia and Matheuzinho change Flamengo’s rhythm. Renato Gaúcho will have to make them starters, I have no doubt about that. Diego and Isla will have to warm up the stool. They are slower, more predictable players, and, besides, they get lots of yellow cards,” he analyzed.

The rescue of this offensive force has been one of the virtues of Renato Gaúcho ahead of Fla, in Rodrigues’ view. “Flamengo is in a very good phase with Renato. They’re always looking for more. It’s a posture that we don’t find in Brazilian football, where the teams go 1-0 and go back. This is very interesting and Renato managed to recover this in us players,” he added.