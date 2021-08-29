Robert F. Kennedy’s Six Sons Condemn Probation Recommendation for Father’s Killer

WASHINGTON — Six sons of Robert F. Kennedy condemned the recommendation of a council in California, USA, to grant parole to Sirhan Sirhan, accused of assassinating the then presidential candidate in 1968. Robert was the brother of former US president John F. Kennedy, assassinated in 1963. Two heirs, however, are in favor of the decision: Douglas Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The children who do not agree with freedom said they were “shocked” by the news. They argued that the change ignores standards in the legislation and called for the change to be revised. They are: Joseph P. Kennedy II, Courtney Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Christopher G. Kennedy, Maxwell T. Kennedy and Rory Kennedy.

“Sirhan Sirhan committed a crime against our nation and its people. He took our father out of our family and America. two members’ probation has inflicted enormous additional pain on us,” they said in release.

Brothers John (left) and Robert Kennedy in Massachusetts Photo: AP/Archive

Robert F. Kennedy was a senator for New York when he was killed at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, moments after giving a victory speech in the Democratic primary. Another five people were injured.

Sirhan has been in prison for 53 years and claims he does not remember the shooting and had drunk alcohol before the shooting. He was convicted of the crime of murder in the first degree and was even sentenced to death, but the sentence was reversed. The current recommendation for parole comes after 15 requests denied.