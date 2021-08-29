Rock in Rio announces the creation of Rock in Rio Studios | gamex

If Disney were in Brazil, it could certainly be called Rock in Rio. And if that was already the thought when the brand ahead of the biggest music and entertainment festival transformed its face-to-face experience into true theme parks with mega structures, now, Rock World, the company responsible for Rock in Rio, announces the arrival of Rock in Rio Studios. The new product reinforces the DNA for creating original content and positioning in the market as an even more powerful and powerful communication brand.

– We are investing heavily in the creation of proprietary content. We are a robust communication platform and, for this reason, there is nothing more coherent than having a studio that gives life to our desires in terms of branding. Best of all, with the world connected in the palm of your hand as we live today, Rock in Rio Originals, as we call Rock in Rio’s original in-person and now audiovisual content, can be accessed by people anywhere on the planet – said Roberto Medina, president of Rock in Rio.

First production debuts at GameXP — Photo: Reproduction

– Rock in Rio Studios is the realization of a dream that we’ve had for a long time and now, with a dedicated team of top-level creators, animators and screenwriters, we’ve managed to make it come true. If there were no limits to our creativity in the development of physical experiences in Rock Cities around the world, now the possibilities to tell more incredible stories and bring even more magic using the most modern resources of virtual production tools will be endless. Rock in Rio Originals were already a constant in festivals, from unpublished concerts and partnerships or sets and shows designed especially for our events, but now we can add a new layer of animations and visual effects for content inside and outside the festival, which put them on the same level as the most renowned studios in the world – said Luis Justo, CEO of Rock in Rio.

Rock in Rio Studios presents first production on Game XP

The first 100% content created by Rock in Rio Studios will be broadcast live at the opening of Game XP Digital, an event that takes place this weekend, 28 and 29, and will be broadcast on the event’s official digital platforms, on Booyah’s official channel and on SportTV, from 4pm. The animation is a 6-minute short, made 100% in Unreal Engine and tells the adventure of a gamer who travels in time and faces challenges in different themes of electronic games.