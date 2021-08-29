Santos coach Fernando Diniz minimizes rout applied by Flamengo: “What happened was atypical” – Flamengo

PHOTO: IVAN STORTI/SANTOS

Last Saturday night (28), Flamengo was not aware of the saints and, in Vila Belmiro, thrashed the hosts by 4-0, in a game valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. For Fernando Diniz, coach of the Santos team, the result was atypical.

In a press conference given shortly after the clash, Diniz insisted on minimizing the rout applied by the Flamengo, stating that Santos “delivered” two goals and that Gabigol’s first goal, from a penalty, was after a questionable move. In addition, the coach pointed out that the team from São Paulo played a balanced game against Fla.

— Atypical: we had a questionable penalty and delivered two shots, the third and fourth goals. Without those bids, it could be 1×0, 2×0, 2×1. If you consider that it was a penalty that probably wasn’t and two goals we conceded, Flamengo scored a goal -, he said, before completing:

— We make mistakes that we don’t usually make. We played a balanced match with Flamengo until the 70th minute. It’s two goals we delivered and a debatable penalty. We have to look forward. See what’s good and correct mistakes. We don’t make a mistake of that nature. And we committed against a team that doesn’t usually forgive – he concluded.

Now, the Most Wanted is preparing for a period of rest. With five players called up for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Flamengo had the game schedule changed and, therefore, will only enter the field again on September 12, when they face the palm trees, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão.

No wonder, after the rout, the red-black cast will get a few days off. Flamengo’s re-presentation is scheduled to take place next Wednesday (01), at the Ninho do Urubu Training Center. Meanwhile, Gabigol, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Piris da Motta and Maurício Isla will re-present themselves to their respective teams.