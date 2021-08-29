Santos’ guests get angry and argue from a distance with Flamengo’s Gabigol: “Respect your house” | brazilian series a

The end of the first half of the match between Santos and Flamengo, for the Brazilian Championship, this Saturday, was eventful. Guests of Peixe in Vila Belmiro discussed at a distance with Gabigol, center forward of Rubro-Negro and a spawn of the Santos base categories.
The melee started after Gabigol collided with Madson near Santos’ right wing, fell for a foul and screamed. Peixe’s guests, in a box in Vila Belmiro, began to complain to the attacker.
Gabigol signals to Santos who were complaining to him in Vila Belmiro — Photo: Fernanda Luz/AGIF
Gabigol heard the screams, since, because of the pandemic, only the press, technical committees, directors and guests are in Vila Belmiro.
The discussion got “hotter” when Gabigol replied. Santos fans told the Flamengo striker to “respect his home”, referring to Vila Belmiro. Left-back Filipe Luís separated the confusion.
Santos x Flamengo: Gabigol leaves the field arguing with Santos who were on the platform
On the way back to the second half, Santos had a penalty in their favor. In the collection, Gabigol scored and, during the celebration, he went even closer to where the guests were, did his traditional pose to vibrate and screamed, looking towards the Santos team, and then hitting Flamengo’s shield.
Flamengo’s Gabigol shouts towards Santos after scoring in Vila
Top scorer at Flamengo, Gabigol is a spawn of Santos. The forward played for Peixe in 2006, still on base, until 2016. Then, he returned on loan in 2018.
At 6 min of the 2nd half – penalty goal by Gabi do Flamengo against Santos