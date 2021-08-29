Santos x Flamengo live and online; know time and where to watch Brasileirão · TV News

Santos x Flamengo takes place this Saturday (28), at 7 pm, in a game valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be held at Vila Belmiro, in Santos, and will be broadcast live only by Premiere. To watch online, simply access Premiere Play, Canals Globo or Globoplay.

Premiere Play has a monthly cost of R$49.90 and can be accessed through the GE website or app. For Premiere subscribers on pay TV, it is possible to use the operator’s data and login to the online version of pay-per-view and also to Globoplay.

Another alternative is to buy the Globoplay combo with Premiere, available on Grupo Globo streaming. The monthly subscription to the two services costs R$69.90, while the annual package has a promotion in which the value is R$64.90 per month.

Premiere can also be purchased from Prime Video Channels, streaming from Amazon. The monthly price of the combo is R$59.90 for the pay-per-view plus the R$9.90 for the entertainment service subscription.

Santos x Flamengo live will have narration by Luiz Carlos Jr., with comments by Lédio Carmona and Ricardinho (by video). Sandro Meira Ricci will command the Apito Central, while Caio Maciel will report in Vila Belmiro.

In the previous round, Santos drew 2-2 with Internacional; the team has 22 points and is in the middle of the table. Flamengo is fifth with 28 points; also comes from a 1-1 draw against Ceará in Brasileirão.

Brasileirão live

See below the list of games that will happen for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship and know where to watch it live and online:

Saturday (28)

17h – Sport x Chapecoense – Premiere

19h – Santos x Flamengo – Premiere

9 pm – Palmeiras x Athletico-PR – TNT and HBO Max

9 pm – Guild x Corinthians – Premiere

Sunday (29)

11 am – America-MG x Ceará – Premiere

16h – Youth x São Paulo – Globo (to São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Paraná, Goiás, Tocantins, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Ceará and part of Minas) and Premiere

18:15 – Atlético-GO x Internacional – SporTV (except Goiás) and Premiere

20:30 – Red Bull Bragantino vs Atlético-MG – SporTV (except São Paulo) and Premiere

Monday (30)