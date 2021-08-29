Santos x Flamengo LIVE: follow the Brazilian game in real time

Santos and Flamengo face off this Saturday night (28), at 7 pm (GMT), in a duel valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. The match will be broadcast live on Premiere, on closed TV. At goal, you can follow the game in real time by clicking here.

The duel, which will be played at Vila Belmiro, will be refereed by Braulio da Silva, from Santa Catarina, with assists from Bruno Boschilia and Nailton Junior. At VAR, Rodolpho Toski, from Paraná.

With the rout applied to Grêmio in the middle of the week by the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo turns its attention to Brasileirão seeking to enter the G-4, while Santos was defeated by Athletico-PR, and now seeks to find another place. the path to victory after three straight draws in Serie A.

PROBABLE CLIMBS

For the match away from home, coach Renato Gaúcho will be without Bruno Henrique, with an injury to his right thigh. Michael may appear among the holders.

On the other hand, Santos, with just 22 points in 17 games, is looking to recover in the Brasileirão, after a victory and three consecutive draws.

With Kaiky out, Wagner Leonardo is expected to take the field. Marino follows out.

Probable roster of Santos: João Paulo, Madson, Luiz Felipe, Wagner Palha and Felipe Jonatan; Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez and Gabriel Pirani; Marcos Guilherme, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

Flamengo’s probable lineup: Diego Alves; Filipe Luis, Léo Pereira, Viana, Isla; Diego, Aaron; Michael, De Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro; Gabriel Barbosa.

See match information!

Photo: Santos Disclosure Match: Saints x Flamengo When and at what time? Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 7:00 pm (GMT). Local: Vila Belmiro – Santos, SP.

LAST GAMES AND NEXT COMMITMENTS

SAINTS

last matches

GAMES CHAMPIONSHIP DATE Santos 2 x 2 International brazilian August 22, 2021 Athletico-PR 1 x 0 Santos Brazil’s Cup August 25, 2021

Upcoming matches

MATCH CHAMPIONSHIP DATE SCHEDULE Cuiabá x Santos brazilian September 4, 2021 9 pm (from Brasilia) Santos x Bahia brazilian September 11, 2021 9 pm (from Brasilia)

FLAMENGO

last matches

GAMES CHAMPIONSHIP DATE Ceará 1 x 1 Flamengo brazilian August 22, 2021 0 x 4 Flemish Guild Brazil’s Cup August 25, 2021

