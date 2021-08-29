Santos x Flamengo: Probable squads, embezzlement and refereeing for this match in the Brasileirão

This Saturday (28), Santos and Flamengo face off at Vila Belmiro, at 7 pm (GMT), in a match valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. The two teams live different moments in the season and in the national competition.

The moment is not one of the best for Fernando Diniz’s team, Santos is coming off a 1-0 defeat by Athletico-PR in the Copa do Brasil. Now only Brasileirão remains, where the team from the lowland occupies the eleventh round, with 22 points.

Saints x Flamengo. (Photo: Fernanda Luz/AGIF)



Mengão, on the other hand, comes from a 4-0 rout over Grêmio, in Porto Alegre, for the Copa do Brasil. For Brasileirão, comes from a draw with Ceará last weekend. The team is in fifth place, with 28 points. Remember that Mengão has two games in hand.

Santos x Flamengo: probable squads, embezzlement and arbitration:

FLAMENGO

Diego Alves, Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luis; Willian Arão, Diego, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Michael and Gabigol.

Embezzlement: Bruno Henrique, Rodrigo Caio, Renê, César and Piris da Motta (medical department).

SAINTS

João Paulo, Madson, Robson Reis, Wagner Leonardo and Felipe Jonatan (Moraes); Camacho, Jean Mota, Carlos Sánchez and Marcos Guilherme; Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo (Gabriel Pirani).

Embezzlement: John, Luiz Felipe, Kaiky, Jobson, Sandry, Vinicius Zanocelo and Marinho.

ARBITRATION

Braulio da Silva Machado whistles the clash and Rodolpho Toski Marques will be at VAR.