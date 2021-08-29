São Paulo approaches Calleri and Uruguayan midfielder Gabriel Neves on loan; see behind the scenes

O São Paulo has advanced negotiations to deliver two new reinforcements to Hernán Crespo for the season’s sequel: midfielder Gabriel Neves, from National (Uruguay), and forward Jonathan Calleri, free since leaving the Osasuna, from Spain.

According to ESPN, the two deals, although distinct, are very close to being completed. Tricolor, like other Brazilian clubs, has until Monday (30), when it closes the window, to register players who work abroad.

With Calleri, who works as an intermediary is the player’s father, who went to São Paulo in the middle of the week to restart a negotiation. For months, the club tried to hire the Argentine, who had a short and remarkable passage through Morumbi in 2016, but did not reach a financial agreement.

The intention of the businessmen who manage Calleri’s career was to leave him in Europe, where he has worked since leaving São Paulo, but there was no agreement with any club. O Valence it even probed the situation, but it didn’t go any further.

Calleri even had a conversation with Crespo this Saturday (28), around 3 pm, before the São Paulo delegation travels to Caxias do Sul, where they will face the Youth on Sunday (29), for the 18th round of the Brazilian championship.

Jonathan Calleri in Osasuna match Getty Images

With Gabriel Neves, another one who was in the club’s sights at the beginning of the season, the conversations took place on Friday (27). The steering wheel’s manager was at the Barra Funda training center, met with São Paulo officials and left the transfer in tune.

Financial details are lacking for the two agreements to be concluded, but, behind the scenes, São Paulo sees the situations with optimism. The duo would sign a loan agreement for a year and a half, until December 2022, and could only play the Brazilian, as enrollment in the Brazil’s Cup they are finished.

Gabriel Neves is 24 years old and only played for Nacional, for whom he played 17 matches this season. He was one of the names suggested by Crespo upon his arrival at Morumbi, but there was no financial agreement with the Uruguayan club at the time.

Calleri, on the other hand, one of the fans’ most frequent requests, comes from a season with six goals and two assists in 27 matches for Osasuna. Since leaving São Paulo, the striker has been less successful by West Ham, Las Palmas, Alave and spanish.