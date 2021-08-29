São Paulo lives decisive days to end 5-year soap opera with Calleri – 08/29/2021

A soap opera that seemed to have no end is now heading towards a happy ending one day before the international transfer window closes. After five years, Jonathan Calleri was able to return to São Paulo and satisfy a yearning of the fans that grew with each unsuccessful move the São Paulo club did.

It was not few times that São Paulo made contact with representatives of Calleri to find out the situation of the attacker. In 2017, the club even agreed salaries with the player, but saw him be loaned to Las Palmas, from Spain, and postpone the reunion.

The loans, even, were the tonic of this troubled relationship. With his economic rights tied to a group of businessmen who control Uruguay’s Deportivo Maldonado, Calleri has been loaned out to five clubs since leaving Morumbi in 2016: West Ham (ING), Las Palmas (ESP), Alavés (ESP) , Espanyol (ESP) and Osasuna (ESP). In none of them, the Argentine striker managed to repeat the success he did in São Paulo.

Calleri spent six months at Morumbi, but it was enough to win over the crowd. The 16 goals he scored in the period helped São Paulo reach the semifinals of the Libertadores.

Since then, the idea of ​​his managers was to always keep him in Europe, in an attempt to find a club that would definitely sign him and alleviate at least part of the US$ 11 million disbursed by them in early 2016, when the striker left Boca Juniors.

With each unsuccessful loan, Calleri’s contract with the businessmen came closer to the end, and São Paulo saw the chance to act once more. The administration of Julio Casares, who took over the club at the beginning of the year, constantly followed the striker’s situation in search of an opportune moment to act. This happened in early July, when the team finally made an official offer for Calleri.

São Paulo’s idea was to start paying for the player only from the beginning of next year, in an operation similar to the one that made possible the arrival of Emiliano Rigoni. With a debt close to R$ 600 million, the São Paulo club is unable to afford immediate payments.

During the July conversation, Calleri even accepted the São Paulo proposal, but her businessmen’s request made the negotiation unfeasible. Now, the situation is more favorable to the São Paulo club. With the transfer window ending on Monday (30), Calleri’s representatives were unable to find a club in Europe for him and returned to talks with São Paulo.

Today (29), the day they face Juventude, for the Brasileirão, São Paulo hopes to advance to a happy ending in the search for a center forward. The lack of position is openly stated, and a reinforcement was requested by Hernán Crespo earlier in the season. In the current cast, only Pablo feels comfortable playing in the role. No. 9, however, lives a love-hate relationship with the crowd, mainly because of the lost goal against Palmeiras, in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores.