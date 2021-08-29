São Paulo resumes negotiation for Calleri and tries to get it right before the window closes | São Paulo

São Paulo resumed negotiations with Jonathan Calleri. The Argentine striker recently negotiated with Tricolor, but there was no agreement. Two days before the transfer window was closed and with the player missing a deal with a European team (as was the desire of his managers), the path opened up again for the Morumbi club. He has a contract with the Uruguayan Deportivo Maldonado.

Now, the São Paulo board is speeding up negotiations to try to announce by Monday night the much-dreamed reinforcement for the attack. The mood is one of optimism in Morumbi. As Calleri was unsuccessful in his attempt to return to European football, Tricolor believes that, in the final days of the window, it may be the best opportunity for the Argentine to return to the showcase.

In the negotiation that took place in July, Calleri even said “yes” to the São Paulo proposal, but his managers blocked the negotiation with Tricolor, preventing the club from having a reinforcement to attack before the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, against Palmeiras. The Tricolor was eliminated by the rival.

More news from São Paulo:

+ See the probable team for the duel against Juventude

1 of 2 Calleri in action for Osasuna of Spain — Photo: Getty Images Calleri in action for Spain’s Osasuna — Photo: Getty Images

The patterns in the negotiations resumed now are the same as before: São Paulo would have Calleri on loan until the end of this year, with a purchase option to start paying for the attacker’s rights from next year.

Since he has been with this group of businessmen and linked to Deportivo Maldonado, with whom he has a contract for another year and a half, Calleri has already been loaned to São Paulo, in 2016, and transferred to West Ham (England) as well as Las Palmas , Alavés, Espanyol and Osasuna (Spain).

In the lightning passage she had at São Paulo in 2016, Calleri was missed. He was the star of that year’s Libertadores semifinalist team. The Argentine has 31 games and 16 goals for Tricolor.

+ Read more news about São Paulo