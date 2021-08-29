São Paulo returns to negotiate with Calleri and races against time due to the closing of the window

São Paulo resumed talks to repatriate Argentine striker Jonathan Calleri, from Deportivo Maldonado-URU. After a failed negotiation last month, the parties returned to negotiations, with loan models until the end of this year with a purchase option.

Without a proposal from European football, Calleri sees the return to São Paulo with good eyes. Now, the parties are trying to speed up negotiations due to the closing of the transfer window, which takes place on Monday night.

Last month, negotiations between São Paulo and the Argentine striker were almost completed, but the denial of Deportivo Maldonado, the club that holds the rights to Calleri, stopped the contraction. The Argentine even accepted the São Paulo offer, but the deal was not finalized.

The São Paulo board’s idea is to acquire a part of the rights at this time and start payments only in 2022. All the rest of Calleri’s rights would be acquired in 2022 and payments would occur in installments until 2024.

After his time at São Paulo, Calleri played for West Ham-ING, Las Palmas-ESP, Alavés-ESP and Espanyol-ESP. With the tricolor shirt, the striker had a great performance and left the fans missed. there were 16 goals in 31 games in the 2016 season. Therefore, this is not the first time that the desire to sign him has returned to the agenda. It remains to wait for the next chapters of the negotiation.