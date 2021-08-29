See before and after photos of Naiara Azevedo and check out the amazing change

Country singer Naiara Azevedo that broke the wedding with Rafael Cabral after 9 years together, went through transformation throughout the career

THE singer in country music Naiara Azevedo revealed the end of the 9-year relationship with the businessman Rafael Cabral, taking fans by surprise. After Simaria, gives double with Simone, revealing the end of the marriage, it was Naiara’s turn to star in the issue that took over the networks. Annoyed with the way the information was released by Lo days, the sertaneja sent a message to the columnist and detonated him in the networks.

What many fans of the singer have come across throughout her career, however, is the way she looks. transformed since the beginning of the musical trajectory. That’s because the artist has already stated that she lost about 100 kg during the weight loss process and has already revolted with criticism from internet users who pointed out and judged his plastic surgeries.

In an interview with gshow, she revealed: “My doctor said I had the metabolism of a woman in menopause. Given all the malfunctions in the body, I acquired hypothyroidism. I was already obese and between my comings and goings, I lost about 100 kilos. The desire to lose weight was out of necessity. pains in the right knee. I lived with medication and that affected my quality of life. There were two paths, surgery or diet”, said.

About the aesthetic procedures to which he underwent, one of the most recent was the Lipo Side, responsible for defining the abdomen. What displeased Naiara, however, were the judgments of her fibrosis after the singer published a photo in a bikini, which made her rebut Internet users: “My fibrosis is far from being a nuisance. I’m so happy with myself that I don’t even see them. If I cared I wouldn’t show them, would I?”contested.

Naiara Azevedo detonates Leo Dias: “I feel sorry for you”

The news of separation of the country singer Naiara Azevedo with your husband Rafael Cabral caught everyone by surprise lately. The singer didn’t like seeing her name reported by the columnist Leo Days and made some videos detonating the journalist in his Stories, where he also denied the information of the fight with the husband, but ended up erasing some time later, when he posted a photo confirming the end of his marriage.

“I got a screenshot of a post Leo Dias made. I wanted to say it in person, Leo, but since you like to expose people on your networks, I’ll use mine to talk to you. First: I’ve always felt so sorry for you . It must be very difficult to be a person hated by everyone.”, began Naiara already detonating.

“You can be sure that the vast majority are only on your side out of fear. Afraid you’ll speak ill of them, but I’m not afraid of you. The only fear I have on earth is God. The day I had the opportunity to Being with you personally I could feel how heavy your energy is. How sad you carry. I’m not angry at you and I can’t feel anything but pity.”, shot the sertaneja, who soon turned off the videos.

After being detonated by Naiara Azevedo, Leo Dias didn’t let it go and used his column on the Metrópoles website to fight back the backcountry’s attacks: “Heavy, in fact, is the atmosphere that Naiara leaves wherever she goes. She is not a person of many friends, she lives fighting for little and always argued with Cabral in front of everyone, leaving people around very embarrassed”, wrote the columnist.

According to Leo Dias, he had already sought out Naiara Azevedo’s team since Thursday (26), but was informed that the couple was fine, only on separate trips. The journalist would have attempted a second contact this Friday, but with no response; He also points out that sources close to the singer certainly confirm the publication of the ending made by him this morning.