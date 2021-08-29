see the differences between SUVs

Launched last Wednesday (25), the Hyundai Creta 2022 entered the second generation head on by completely changing its look – considered somewhat controversial, it’s true. On the other hand, the compact SUV brought with it a more technological equipment package and a turbo engine. But when you put the two generations side by side, what are their differences? That’s what we’ll show you from now on.

As well as the first generation produced between 2016 and this year, the new Crete 2022 is produced at the Hyundai Motor Brasil plant in Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo. From there, hatch HB20, sedan HB20X and adventurer HB20X also come out – and as announced by the automaker this Thursday (26), the complex will also receive a wing dedicated to engine production. But returning to Crete, he arrived with a totally different design and, although he doesn’t look like it in some photos, he got bigger.

dimensions

When we put the two generations of Hyundai Creta side by side, it’s impossible not to mention that the old model boasts a more typical SUV design, while the new one resembles a steroid hatchback. Despite this, the second generation grew as shown in its technical data: they are 4.30 meters long, 1.79 m wide, 1.62 m high and 2.61 m between axles.

As a comparison, ancient Crete is 4.29 meters long, 1.78 m wide, 1.63 m high and has a wheelbase of 2.59 m. With this, the new generation was 3 cm longer, 1 cm wider, while the wheelbase was stretched by 2 cm – which certainly improved the space in the cabin, which was already good in the old model. But despite the larger dimensions in general, the Crete was 1 cm lower, outside that its trunk ended up shrinking and went from 431 liters to 422 liters of capacity, or 9 liters less.

Remember that the platform of the new Crete is the same as the previous generation, but according to the South Korean brand it brings enough changes to be considered a new generation. It is the same measure applied to the new generation of HB20, unveiled in September 2019. In addition, the new generation SUV was lighter, weighing 1,300 kg against 1,399 kg of the old model (99 kg less in the top version). In versions with 1.0 turbo engine, which we’ll talk about later, the weight drops even more and reaches 1,270 kg.

Visual

While the 2017 Crete had a design philosophy called “Fluid Sculpture 2.0”, the second generation SUV now boasts what the brand calls “Sensual Sporty”. To begin with, the older generation had traditional lighthouses with a narrower design and integrated with a hexagonal grille, which had a chrome frame and horizontal fillets, a much more common solution than the new Crete.

The new generation of South Korean SUV still bets on a hexagonal grille, but bringing a more angular design and filled with a silver honeycomb finish. There is even the Crete 2022 with grid equipped with horizontal fillets, but this configuration is restricted to the entry-comfort version.

The new Crete’s headlamp is without a doubt the most controversial point of this generation as it comes with a dual headlamp scheme, with the LED daytime running lights very thin near the hood, while the main assembly is below, around another line of LEDs. . In general, the main headlight is practically inside the DRL lights (which resemble a boomerang), which together are as if they formed a single piece.

Crete 2021 Crete 2022

On the side, the difference between the two generations is also very evident, with the old model coming only with the crease that went from the region of the front doors to the lanterns. The new one is much more striking in this part of the body, with emphasis on the lines that demarcate the headlamp, skirt the wheel boxes, cross the doors, passing under the handles and end at the lanterns towards the bumper. It’s an attention-grabbing feature that runs the risk of getting dated over time.

When we compare the rear, once again the old Crete had a more traditional design with a more horizontal set – and even a bit generic. In turn, the Crete 2022 excels at this, with lanterns cut out with an upper LED line and a larger array just below. There are also cutouts that come out of the lanterns and point to the plate region, as well as a more prominent crease on the part below the rear window. The lines of the new Crete 2022 are inspired by other SUVs from Hyundai, like the big Palisade and a little bit Santa Fe.

interior

Jumping to the inside, the old Crete was very reminiscent of the HB20 of that time, with a wraparound panel and lines that met the central air vents. The most striking aesthetic item in the old SUV itself were the door arches that integrate with the dashboard design. The second generation took a leap in quality by bringing several textures and colors on the panel and details in glossy black in the central section, but despite the good finishes, everything is still made of rigid plastic as in the old one. Soft to the touch even just the center arm rest and door armrest.

It is worth noting that the lines are more horizontal inside the new Crete, which has a panel on two levels, with the corners joining the door panels and the higher central part highlighting the 10.25-inch screen of the multimedia system. Also different are the vertical air vents on the sides, while the middle vents are arranged horizontally. Finally, the steering wheel also sports an unusual design in the center by coming with two silver bows.

In summary, there is no doubt that Crete brings a look so bold that it is of the “love” or “hate” type, that is, it will end up making some go to the competition, but it will also please those who seek a differentiated design, because what the new generation is not lacking in personality.

Equipments

In the equipment list, Crete 2022 brings a generous list of items that were not present in the previous generation before. As a highlight, we can mention the new multimedia center with a 10.25-inch screen, the largest in the segment according to Hyundai. Available in more expensive versions, it supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to displaying 360-degree images of the car (a system consisting of 4 cameras) and blind spots during lane changes.

The compact utility vehicle still debuts a new instrument panel with a 7” digital screen in the central part of the cluster, but still maintains the tachometer and the analog fuel and temperature gauges on the sides. It even changes color depending on the chosen driving mode, turning green in “Eco”, blue in intermediate modes and red in “Sport”.

There is also an electronic parking brake, flaps for changing gears behind the steering wheel (until then manual mode changes were made using the lever), full-LED headlights with DRL lights in all versions, panoramic sunroof (never offered on Crete by here) and a more complete safety package that until then was not offered in the SUV: adaptive speed controller, automatic emergency braking, lane-stay assistant and adaptive high-light.

Engines

Finally, the engine, one of the main changes for this 2nd generation of Crete. While the old one had at its disposal the 1.6 flex of up to 130 hp at 6,000 rpm and 16.5 kgfm of torque at 4,500 rpm, in addition to the 2.0 flex of up to 166 hp and 20.5 kgfm, the Crete 2022 adopts the 1.0 three-cylinder engine turbo of the HB20 in place of the 1.6 set. The turbine engine produces 120 hp at 6,000 rpm and 17.5 kgfm at 1,500 rpm, always with a 6-speed automatic transmission. In our initial impressions at launch, the 1.0 turbo gave more agility to the SUV, blamed on the maximum torque that appears much earlier and the good marriage with the gearbox.

Remember that the Crete 2022 kept the 2.0 aspirated engine in the more expensive version, but it has been updated. Now with 167 hp at 6,200 rpm and 20.6 kgfm at 4,700 rpm, it delivers 1 hp and 0.1 kgfm more, with the brand also promising that the thruster is 8% more efficient, which in other words will reduce consumption of fuel. Like the turbo version, the transmission is 6-speed automatic.

As we mentioned briefly before, this new Crete debuts a drive mode selector that alters throttle response, shifting and steering response. It brings the options Normal, Eco and Sport in 1.0 turbo and Normal, Eco, Smart and Sport in 2.0 aspirated versions.

Finally, the brake system finally abandoned the drum set at the rear, being replaced by solid discs, while the front wheels have ventilated discs. And you, do you prefer the old or the new Crete 2022? Comment below:

