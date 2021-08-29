See who is the pivot of the separation of Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera

The queue moved fast! Caio Castro, after separating from Grazi Massafera, would already be having a relationship with a new woman. Larissa Bonesi is an actress at Netflix in India and is also a model. The conversations between the possible new couple would already be so advanced, that they would have arranged a meeting for the next few days.

According to information disclosed this Saturday (28), by journalist Léo Dias, from Portal Metrópoles, the meeting between the lovebirds was already scheduled to take place on Monday (30). Larissa is very excited about a possible new romance and has even packed her bags to meet the ex-boyfriend of actress Grazi Massafera.

Larissa Bonesi is one of the stars of Netflix and is very successful in India. Caio Castro’s new suitor is 31 years old, has nearly half a million followers on her social networks and was part of the cast of the movie Penthouse, which was recently released in the Streaming platform’s production catalog.

The news about the actor’s new affair from Rede Globo arrives a few hours after the information, also disclosed by columnist Léo Dias, that he and Grazi Massafera had separated. According to the journalist, the couple, who no longer wear an engagement ring, no longer made a point of hiding the end of their relationship from their friends.

Continues after advertising

Also according to Léo, the Globo heartthrob had already left the apartment he lived in with Grazi, located in Rio de Janeiro, and went to São Paulo. When seeking advice from Caio Castro, the journalist was told that the information was not true and that the columnist for the Metrópoles portal was even mocked.

The relationship between Caio and Grazi began in 2019, but, over time, the relationship between the two seems to have started to cool down. The couple, who have always been very present on social networks, began to significantly reduce the number of love posts. The last post together, where they appear playing was made weeks ago.

On his official Instagram profile, Caio Castro still has several romantic photos with Grazi Massafera. The same happens on the social networks of the actress from “Secret Truths”, who has not yet deleted the photos with the heartthrob.

Check out pictures of Caio Castro’s new suitor!