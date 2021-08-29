Show by Caetano Veloso in Paris has shouts of ‘outside, Bolsonaro’ – 08/28/2021 – Illustrated

During Caetano Veloso’s concert in Paris, this Saturday (29), the packed audience shouted: “Out, Bolsonaro”. On stage were only the singer’s instruments and some people walked around the place.

The video with the watchword against President Jair Bolsonaro was published in the musician’s Instagram story, as well as others that showed the audience singing “A Luz de Tieta” a capella.

This was the second show of Caetano’s European tour, which began on Thursday (26), with a performance in Hamburg, Germany. The next shows will be in Brussels, capital of Belgium, and will continue in other cities in Portugal, such as Lisbon and Porto, both with sold out tickets.