Still with an undefined future, Calleri has his name aired again in São Paulo

Jonathan Calleri has been one of São Paulo’s main targets in recent months. The Argentine striker was contacted by the club’s board, which is still looking for a center forward to reinforce the squad, but the amounts requested at the time were promptly refused, as the club considered the figures unrealistic. But, in a few days, the chance for the Argentine to return to Morumbi may come back to exist.

There are only four days left before the transfer window closes for most European countries. Clubs from England, Italy, Spain, France and Germany can sign players until the 31st of August.

So far, Calleri’s managers have not evolved in conversations with clubs that have shown interest in the player. São Paulo was one of them, but the Argentine’s staff has the desire to keep him in European football, although he has yet to succeed there after five seasons.

If Calleri doesn’t reach an agreement in the next four days, the player’s managers will end up being forced to consider proposals from South America, without the same bargaining power as before. In this way, the São Paulo board could take advantage of the situation and bring it in for more modest figures.

All of this is considered by the São Paulo board. In a serious financial situation, the club cannot do anything crazy to strengthen the squad and has been trying to fill the gaps with players trained in Cotia. But if a market opportunity arises, such as the one that might occur with Calleri, the doors of Morumbi are not closed.

Leave your comment