Sylvinho praises Joo Victor and talks about opportunities for young people at Corinthians

Corinthians beat Grêmio 1-0 on Saturday night. For the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, Arena do Grêmio was the stage for another solid match by João Victor. Aware of this, Sylvinho did not spare praise for the young man and mentioned other promises from the cast.

“João is a player who has grown a lot, has a lot of quality, is very young, is building and we have seen possibility in him since the beginning. They are young talents who are maturing,” said the coach.

In addition to João Victor, Sylvinho commented on Du Queiroz and Vitinho, who also played against Grêmio. The second, incidentally, provided assistance for Jô’s goal, while the first was given the mission to replace Fagner.

“I allow myself to put Du as a very young athlete who played a good game. It’s not an easy field, an easy opponent, and he faced one against one with powerful athletes. He didn’t feel the game. We were happy, Vitinho was back too. The better the more organized we are, the results will follow. I take this opportunity to talk about defensiveness. Our best defender is our system, I’ve always believed in that. Obviously our athletes exist in isolated actions, we’ve already talked about João’s good game. opportunity, we manage it well for them to take advantage of it,” he continued.

Then, the coach showed satisfaction with João Victor’s duo, the experienced Gil. Sylvinho stressed that the performance of defenders is part of everyone’s job.

“Like Du, Vitinho, João Victor, who has grown up alongside Gil. This partnership is good, Gil is experienced, has achievements, is very well positioned. They help each other a lot. This is our process and the defensive system is fruitful of a whole job, not just the two. It starts there with Jô directing the line. Athletes being put on the field and I’m happy, I was that young man.

The coach has a free week to train the team. Afterwards, he will face Juventude on September 7th, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

