Temporal in Spa interrupts and defines Belgian GP sequence

Extreme conditions prevented and delayed the start of the Belgian GP (Photo: Formula 1/Twitter)

Sergio Pérez crashes a Red Bull car on his way back to the pits for the start of the Belgian GP (Video: F1)

What will become of the Belgian GP, ​​12th stage of the 2021 season of Formula 1, after the storm that insists on collapsing this Sunday (29) at Spa-Francorchamps? Here’s the $1 million question and still unanswered, mainly because rain persists in the Ardennes region and makes it impossible to practice motor sport in safe conditions. It remains to be seen whether the race sequence will take place in the next few hours or whether the race will be postponed to Monday.

The scene of chaos was present at Spa-Francorchamps long before the scheduled start time. With a lot of cold, wind and a lot of rain, the drivers started from the pits for the alignment lap on the starting grid. But the treacherous Belgian track played another one of its tricks this weekend: Sergio Pérez aquaplaned on the Les Combes curve, lost control of his Red Bull and hit the protective barrier. In theory, it would be the end of the race even before the start for the Mexican.

Faced with such extreme conditions, the race direction first announced that the starting procedure for the previously scheduled time, 10:00 am (from Brasília, 3:00 pm local time). But the rain picked up to the point where there was no choice but to postpone the actual start of the race. The red lights went out at 3:25 pm local time.

Max Verstappen, owner of pole-position, was not satisfied with the postponement of the start. Carlos Sainz alerted the race direction to warm up the tires, which were getting cold. The current ambient temperature was 12°C. “Tell Michael he can’t do this to the tires. It will be dangerous”, he warned.

With a lot of rain and visibility totally compromised, the drivers left for the formation lap behind the safety car, piloted by Bernd Mayländer. Hamilton was looking quite worried. “I can’t see anything anymore”. Pole, Verstappen said: “I have to leave more room for the safety car because I can’t see.”

Only there was no way to run like that. Faced with the almost unanimous positioning of the drivers in the face of an unstoppable rain, the race direction adopted common sense and raised the red flag. Only Verstappen, who had only the safety car in front of him, didn’t like it very much. “It doesn’t look that bad, but it’s ok,” he said.

It was almost impossible to see Charles Leclerc’s car in the heavy rain (Photo: Reproduction/Formula 1)

In the meantime, Red Bull contacted the race management to inquire about the possibility of putting Pérez’s car back on the track. After the first consultation, revealed by the Formula 1 broadcast, Michael Masi took a stand.

“I do not think so. Because he had outside assistance to get back.” Jonathan Wheatley, Red Bull’s sporting director, retorted. “This isn’t Le Mans, so I think he can do it, and mechanical assistance only counts in the race.” But Formula 1 sports regulations say that a car that does not complete the reconnaissance lap and does not reach the grid by its own means cannot start the grid race. And in theory, Pérez could not start from the pit-lane because the starting procedure had been performed before.

The weather indicated that the rain would be even heavier in the next few minutes, so it seemed impossible to run at that moment in safe conditions. Toto Wolff, Mercedes boss, was clear: “It won’t get better in the next 45 minutes, it will rain harder.” The Austrian manager joked when he said he didn’t want to know about racing on Monday: “I’d rather race today. For tomorrow, I already have plans. I’m going to enjoy a beach”, he said. But the heads of Red Bull and Alpine were already considering the possibility of postponing the race.

Michael Masi said the window for the race is three hours from the originally scheduled start to the start. In other words, the definition of the direction of the race would be determined until 1:00 pm (GMT). The Australian also confirmed that Pérez was allowed to start at Spa, but from the pit-lane.

But at the time when the race would likely end, at 11:40 am (GMT), there was no definition. The only prospect was more rain for the next few hours at Spa-Francorchamps, which made Sunday’s streak totally uncertain.