Texas anti-mask movement organizer dies of COVID-19 – International

(photo: Reproduction/San Angelo) Texas anti-mask movement leader Caleb Wallace died of complications from the new coronavirus after spending three weeks in the intensive care unit, his wife Jessica reported to the New York Times on Saturday. He was 30 years old.

Caleb Wallace was against the use of masks and other restrictions related to COVID-19. “Caleb passed away peacefully. He will live forever in our hearts and minds,” wrote Jessica Wallace, Caleb’s wife, on the family’s GoFundMe page.

Jessica warned a day earlier of her husband’s serious health and said he ‘wouldn’t last long’. Wallace, who has lived in San Angelo, Texas for most of his life, was hospitalized on July 30. He left three children.

Wallace founded Defenders of Liberty San Angelo, which organized a demonstration to end the “tyranny of COVID-19”. In the same month he was hospitalized, Wallace organized a “freedom rally” that called on people “tired of the government in control of our lives” to join the protest. “They believed the coronavirus was a hoax and they thought the government was being too heavy-handed when it came to masks,” San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter told the New York Times.