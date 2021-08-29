Thales Bretas celebrates two years of the arrival of his children in his life

Thales Bretas, 40, used social media this evening to celebrate the two years since the arrival of his sons Romeu and Gael in his life and Paulo Gustavo – who died in May as a result of complications from covid-19.

Through stories on Instagram, the dermatologist posted a series of photos with the children and Paulo Gustavo and recalled that the first days with them were full of learning.

Thales Bretas with one of their children with Paulo Gustavo Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“We were overjoyed (and exhausted) by these two new dream realizations. Everything is new, even cutting the nail becomes a challenge… Bedtime was the best, but what if I woke up? Those were the memories suggested by the phone from 2 years ago… How much has changed,” he wrote.

Thales Bretas and Paulo Gustavo got married in 2015, in Rio de Janeiro, and are the parents of two children, Gael and Romeu. The boys were born through surrogates in the United States.

‘Giant and wonderful father’

Last August 8th, Thales Bretas celebrated Father’s Day in the company of the couple’s children, Romeu and Gael, and paid a beautiful tribute to Paulo Gustavo.