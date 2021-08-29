The shocking image of 500 migrants ‘overflowing’ by boat found near Italy

Migrants on boat found near Lampedusa

Italy’s coast guard found the vessel adrift full of people, some of whom were injured.

A vessel with more than 500 people on board was found adrift off the coast of Italy on Saturday (28).

The blue boat seemed to “overflow” with people, in an image that gives the dimension of despair of migrants seeking a new life in Europe.

The Italian coast guard counted 539 passengers, among them women and children sitting dangerously on the sides of the vessel, with their legs hanging out.

They were migrants who left Libya in an attempt to obtain asylum and refuge in Europe. Italian authorities said the boat was adrift in front of the island of Lampedusa. Some of those rescued showed signs of having been victims of violence in their country of origin.