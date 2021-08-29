The start of the Belgian GP suffers delays due to the rains

Formula 1 postponed the start of the Belgian Grand Prix because of heavy rains on the circuit. The race, scheduled to start at 10 am (GMT), has been postponed several times and should start at 1:17 pm. With this, the limit for the end of the race is about one hour and not the 44 regular laps.

The drivers started at 1:17 pm, but after four laps they had to stop again because the rain did not let up. At this time, the red flag is raised.

The time limit for holding the event as a whole is four hours. Despite this, according to Formula 1, the Belgian GP countdown has been interrupted for the attempt to complete a one-hour race today.

Around 10.30am, the drivers tried to start the race behind the safety car, but the test only served to show that the conditions weren’t really right. Defending champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes complained that water got into his helmet.

Due to this situation, the red flag was displayed and the start procedure was suspended. The cars returned to the pitlane while awaiting the decision on the 12th stage of the F1 World Cup. The announcement of the restart forecast took place around 13:00. The cars will hit the track and race for an hour.

Even with wet and intermediate tires, which are designed to disperse water and offer more grip, the high amount of water pooled on the track makes these tools very difficult to work. Tires cannot securely grip the track, which can cause aquaplaning.

There was a possibility that the race would not take place today. Despite this, the organization feared that the climate condition would not improve.

The big problem is that the rain has not let up since 10 am (GMT) and, for this reason, the track is very wet and takes away any condition for the drivers to enter the dispute. The waiting time is so long that pilot Lando Norris took the opportunity to take a nap.

*With AFP