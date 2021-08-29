The team with 700 goals: female Corinthians stacks numbers and reaches another semi-final | corinthians

Year after year, piling up titles and records, the female Corinthians achieved another feat this season: reached the mark of more than 700 goals with the same technical committee, at the club since 2016, when the soccer project in the category was resumed by Timão.

More than that: this season, there are already more than 100 goals scored, not counting the final stretch of the championships, and, of course, added participation in tournaments still referring to 2020, when competitions were hampered by the coronavirus pandemic.

– These are expressive numbers, which reflect the work and dedication of the technical committee, but mainly of the cast, which corresponds and adds value over the years of work. More than the number, the key is each year to have more repertoire and score more goals. Offensive is our identity, but with balance – said coach Arthur Elias, to ge.

There are 707 goals scored since 2016 and 103 goals in 2021.

The expressive numbers extend to the Brazilian Championship, too. Corinthians has reached the semifinals of the competition since 2017 in a row. Now, it will be five consecutive years among the top four teams in the main women’s tournament in Brazil.

– We ranked first and that was our goal, within an increasingly competitive scenario. The team has been evolving with athletes who arrived this year and are now fully adapted to our game ideas. We’ve been using the cast well, they’ve responded. We have scored many goals. We take more than we’d like, but we fix that. We arrived strong at a decisive moment – pondered the commander, known as “King Arthur”.

Timão will once again face the railway. This Sunday, the teams face off at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara, for the semifinal of the Brazilian Championship, at 20h.

– It’s a complicated confrontation, Ferroviaria is a resilient, organized team. Experienced players are also arriving every year. They know how to play knockouts, we knew it would be more difficult at the moment and we are prepared. It’s a rival we know well and they know us too. Whoever imposes their own style will win, putting intensity into the game. I hope it is our team – completed Arthur Elias.

For Arthur, in so many years of work, it is impossible to name a favorite goal, but it is easy to point out which ones make the coach more proud:

– For me, it’s hard to name a goal. The decisive moments are important, but we did a lot with well-crafted, rehearsed plays that work. It’s difficult to elect one, it would be unfair. There are several important moments. The important thing is for us to keep doing it. The most important goal is always the next – ended.