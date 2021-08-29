The three highlights of the Fed Chairman’s Jackson Hole speech (and the next event to monitor)

SAO PAULO – Preparing for a gradual reduction in stimuli, but without new guidelines on the process.

In the assessment of Bank of America, Fed chairman Jerome Powell did not give many signals in his expected speech at the annual symposium in Jackson Hole this Friday (27). However, it gave more perspective on how the Fed is thinking about the way forward for changing its policies.

There are three points highlighted by the bank, which are listed below:

As noted in the minutes of the July Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, most participants – including Powell – believe it would be appropriate to begin scaling back the $120 billion monthly bond purchase program before the end. of the year.

That said, the rate of reduction in stimuli remains data-dependent. Powell highlighted in a speech the strong June jobs report on the one hand, but the threat of an increase in downside risks from the delta on the other.

The decision of when to decrease the bond-buying program (reduction known as “tapering”) remains in progress towards the employment target. Powell reinforced the observation made by other Fed members that the criteria for “substantial further progress” for inflation have been met, but not yet for employment. Powell also reinforced that “tapering” is not about raising interest rates (now close to zero). “The timing and pace of the next reduction in asset purchases will not be intended to send a direct signal about the timing of the interest rate hike, for which we have articulated a different and substantially stricter approach,” Powell said.

Analysts at the bank judge Powell’s comments to be consistent with the view, under a baseline scenario, that a gradual easing of stimulus will be announced at the November meeting and begin in the middle of that month.

João Leal, an economist at Rio Bravo Investimentos, points out that Powell avoided committing himself to the “timing of tapering” and did not bring big surprises compared to the Fomc minutes, but was more “dovish” (mild) in relation to the speeches of others members of the Fed. The day before, the Ibovespa had a significant drop with the speeches of several regional leaders of the Fed defending the reduction of stimuli soon. This Friday, after Powell’s speech, the Ibovespa registers gains of more than 1%.

“Powell stressed that a relevant number of Fomc members plan to start ‘tapering’ later this year, when substantial progress is expected to take place. The scenario, with this, does not change. We expect a more formal announcement to take place in September and tapering to start in December”, evaluates Leal.

In this scenario, some indicators must be closely monitored. BofA points out that the next employment report, for August, to be released on Friday of next week (3), will be critical.

“We are forecasting the creation of 600,000 vacancies, which is a slowdown on the recent trend due in part to the delta. This number is likely to be ‘soft’ enough to prompt the Fed to monitor additional data before starting the ‘tapering’. Therefore, we think the Fed will offer guidance at the September meeting (with a sign of tapering) and an expected timeline (perhaps noting that a reduction in stimulus is likely at the next meeting), still dependent on employment data,” says the bank American.

