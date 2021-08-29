Three-time world champion, Jairzinho hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rio de Janeiro

Jairzinho is recovering well from his illness (Photo: Reproduction) With a remarkable passage through the cruise and one of the highlights of winning the third world championship with the Brazilian national team in 1970, in Mexico, the former striker jairzinho was hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro, this Saturday, with COVID-19. The revelation was made by his son, Jair Ventura, who guarantees his father’s “steady state”.

While calming the fans about the clinical picture of 76-year-old Jairzinho, coach Jair Ventura asked the fans to make a prayer chain For Dad to win the battle against the virus as quickly as possible.

“Even though we were vaccinated, our Hurricane was hospitalized because of COVID-19. His frame is stable”, he posted, announcing the hospitalization of Jairzinho. “I ask, with great affection, that everyone may pray for him, and that he may have a speedy recovery.”

The club in which Jairzinho made history, Botafogo endorsed Jair Ventura’s request and also asked for prayers for his idol. “All our prayers for our dear Hurricane to recover as quickly as possible,” wrote the Rio club.

Jairzinho scored in every match of the three-championship campaign and was protected by two doses of vaccine. Even so, he had the flu and, when he was sent to the hospital, he ended up diagnosed with COVID-19.

Experts have said that a positive result in vaccinated people is normal, but they guarantee that the risk of death is much lower. Jairzinho remains under observation at the hospital to prevent the disease from getting worse.