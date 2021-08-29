Ticiana Villas Boas gives birth to Ana Clara and gets emotional in a post; look!

Titian Villas Boas revealed on his Instagram profile, in this friday (27), who gave birth Ana Flora. The son is the result of the relationship between the Band presenter and Joesley Batista, to whom she has been married since 2012.

“Welcome, my love! Pleasure, I’m Ana Flora, little princess of the family. I was born with 3,100 very smart, strong and hungry. I am already very happy and loved. Mom and I are great and we are already at home resting with my brothers, dad and family”, declared the journalist about the baby in the post made on Instagram.

In the image, the artist appears with the child in her arms, still in the hospital. The girl’s birth was also congratulated by her friend Fernando Pelegio during an event at SBT.

Ana Flora is the third daughter of Ticiana Villas Boas with businessman Joesley Batista. They are already parents of Joesley, 6, and Joaquim, 2.

Recently, the famous confessed fear of pregnancy in times of the Covid-19 pandemic. In an interview with iG Gente, the presenter confessed that knowing she was pregnant again was frightening, especially because she already had the coronavirus before:

“It was scared… it really was. Before I got pregnant, I had already had Covid, so I was somewhat relieved that I was asymptomatic. I said, ‘look, I don’t think I’m going to die from this’ and there were no reports that the baby had any problems. I got pregnant very carefully, I followed the scientific research and, when they started to vaccinate, I already took both doses. I was very cautious”.

Ticiana stated that she did not know of these risks — for her and for the birth — before discovering a baby in her womb and that she would have postponed plans to increase the family:

“If this study existed before, maybe I wouldn’t get pregnant. When I read the news of the discovery that Covid caused premature birth, I was already pregnant, then I was scared. That’s when I managed to get the vaccine, at the same time. The doctor told me it was a risk, so she immediately told me to take this vaccine because the danger is great. The baby could die, you could be intubated and even miscarried! Then you get scared”.

Joesley Batista’s wife told how her children have dealt with the arrival of their little sister, assuming the fear of the youngest’s future reaction and calm with the reception of the eldest son with the news:

“I feel sorry for my youngest son because he doesn’t understand anything, he’s the baby of the house and he won’t be anymore. This distresses me. Tadinho… the older one already understands everything, he’s super mature for his age and puts himself in the position of an older brother, that he has to take care, that he has to help, so he doesn’t feel threatened. My concern is with the little one, even because he doesn’t know how to express himself”.